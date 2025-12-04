PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.75 and last traded at GBX 51.70. Approximately 75,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 79,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

PCI-PAL Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,033.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.06 EPS for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts predict that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 EPS for the current year.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

