ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Stock Price Down 38.1% – What’s Next?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 38.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 38.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

