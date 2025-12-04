Scout24 (ETR:G24) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €87.30 and last traded at €86.70. Approximately 192,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.50.

Scout24 Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

