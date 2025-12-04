AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.99. 19,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9639.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.97% of AquaBounty Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

