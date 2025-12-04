Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 7,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

