Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 7,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
