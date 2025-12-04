Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading 3.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 2.82. Approximately 1,200,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,970,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73.

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

