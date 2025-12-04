Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.64 and last traded at C$24.60. 2,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.55.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiwetinohk Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of C$157.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

