GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Shares Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.29. 9,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 669,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlucoTrack

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlucoTrack stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 102,125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of GlucoTrack worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

Featured Articles

