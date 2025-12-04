ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 289,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 449,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATX has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ATEX Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$4.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATX
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
About ATEX Resources
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.