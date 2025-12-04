Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) versus Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nelnet pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 58.67% 12.22% 8.10% Nelnet 18.96% 12.58% 3.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Nelnet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.15 million 7.57 $5.59 million $0.46 10.28 Nelnet $2.14 billion 2.24 $184.04 million $11.90 11.18

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Nelnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nelnet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nelnet has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Nelnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nelnet is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

Nelnet beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels, and processing and technology services. The Education Technology Services and Payments segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost-effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. This segment also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. The Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. It also offers investment advisory, insurance, and reinsurance services, as well as engages in real estate investment business. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.