Reviewing Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Solstice Advanced Mat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries -4.35% -18.70% -5.84% Solstice Advanced Mat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Solstice Advanced Mat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $83.66 million 0.47 -$5.38 million ($0.13) -49.15 Solstice Advanced Mat $3.81 billion 1.98 N/A N/A N/A

Solstice Advanced Mat has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SIFCO Industries and Solstice Advanced Mat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Solstice Advanced Mat 0 2 2 0 2.50

Solstice Advanced Mat has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Solstice Advanced Mat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solstice Advanced Mat is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Summary

Solstice Advanced Mat beats SIFCO Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. In addition, the company provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

