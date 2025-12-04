Head-To-Head Survey: Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) & Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) and Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natuzzi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi and Maxx Sports TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -6.89% -38.86% -6.71% Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natuzzi and Maxx Sports TV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Maxx Sports TV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxx Sports TV is more favorable than Natuzzi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natuzzi and Maxx Sports TV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $306.30 million 0.10 -$16.39 million N/A N/A Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxx Sports TV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natuzzi.

Summary

Maxx Sports TV beats Natuzzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects. It also sells polyurethane foam and leather processing by-products. It operates Natuzzi Italia stores; Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo In Colle, Italy.

About Maxx Sports TV

Maxx Sports TV Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

