TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.76 and last traded at GBX 56.76. Approximately 837,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,090,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

