Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.50 and last traded at GBX 71.83. 26,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 40,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50.

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of £28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.95.

Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter. Arecor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.67% and a negative net margin of 176.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Arecor Therapeutics plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

