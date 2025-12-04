TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.4286 and last traded at $45.2650. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.2880.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.