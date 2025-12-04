TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.4286 and last traded at $45.2650. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.2880.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

