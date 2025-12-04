Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 12,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

