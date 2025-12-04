Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) dropped 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. Approximately 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.

The stock has a market cap of £747.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

