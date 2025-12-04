Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) dropped 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. Approximately 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.