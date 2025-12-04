Insider Selling: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder Sells 117,901 Shares of Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 117,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $583,609.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,745,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,388,492.50. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innventure alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, We-Inn Llc sold 172,589 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $821,523.64.

On Monday, December 1st, We-Inn Llc sold 427,301 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $2,183,508.11.

On Thursday, November 20th, We-Inn Llc sold 302,211 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $1,060,760.61.

On Wednesday, November 19th, We-Inn Llc sold 235,765 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $787,455.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,782 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $952,253.02.

On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $437,147.36.

On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $291,555.99.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.96.

On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $798,789.81.

On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $605,927.31.

Innventure Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 1,238,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. Innventure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innventure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INV. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innventure in the second quarter worth about $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Innventure by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.