Insider Selling: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder Sells 117,901 Shares of Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 117,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $583,609.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,745,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,388,492.50. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 3rd, We-Inn Llc sold 172,589 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $821,523.64.
  • On Monday, December 1st, We-Inn Llc sold 427,301 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $2,183,508.11.
  • On Thursday, November 20th, We-Inn Llc sold 302,211 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $1,060,760.61.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, We-Inn Llc sold 235,765 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $787,455.10.
  • On Tuesday, November 18th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,782 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $952,253.02.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $437,147.36.
  • On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $291,555.99.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.96.
  • On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $798,789.81.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $605,927.31.

Innventure Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 1,238,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. Innventure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innventure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INV. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innventure in the second quarter worth about $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Innventure by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

