Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider William Guyer Sells 20,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,898.80. This trade represents a 94.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, William Guyer sold 4,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $364,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,507,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $1,798,800.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CORT stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 724,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

