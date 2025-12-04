Wilmer Pergande Sells 1,053 Shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Wilmer Pergande sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $35,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,222. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 56,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Consolidated Water by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

