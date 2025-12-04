Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 2,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Positron Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.73.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.