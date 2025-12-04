Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.0301. Approximately 68,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 93,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0401.

Deep Yellow Trading Up 6.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

