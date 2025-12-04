Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 40,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

