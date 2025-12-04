Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.3650 and last traded at $1.34. 146,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 65,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3280.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

