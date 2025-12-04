Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading Up 25.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) traded up 25.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.2508 and last traded at $0.2508. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Home Product Center Public Trading Down 21.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

