Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. 551,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

