Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 458,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 133,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

