Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 24.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. Approximately 26,866,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Up 5.4%

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.