BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.89 and last traded at C$40.88. 8,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.81.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.