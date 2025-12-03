ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.44. 8,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

