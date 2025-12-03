Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

