FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.47 and last traded at $72.48. 2,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $144.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 110,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter worth $2,260,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter worth $753,000.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

