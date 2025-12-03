Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) fell 16.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 16.9%
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
