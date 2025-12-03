DPM Metals Inc (ASX:DPM) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

DPM Metals Inc (ASX:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

