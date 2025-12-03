Collins Foods Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

