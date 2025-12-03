Collins Foods Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.
Collins Foods Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.
Collins Foods Company Profile
