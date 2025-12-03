Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08. 5,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
