Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08. 5,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVE. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 during the second quarter worth $117,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

