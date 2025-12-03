SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.11 and last traded at $139.57. Approximately 5,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $382.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 368.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 524.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

