Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDWGet Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.17 and last traded at $47.23. 2,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 61,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDWFree Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

