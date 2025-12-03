ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 92,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 50,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

ASX Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

See Also

