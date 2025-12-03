Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells $28,448.28 in Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Piano sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $28,448.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $516,171.24. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack In The Box Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 616,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,857. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack In The Box in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jack In The Box from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack In The Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Jack In The Box by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 744,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,071 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 121.3% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 370,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 519.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 202,469 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack In The Box by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Jack In The Box by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

