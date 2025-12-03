Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.25. 679,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 677,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

