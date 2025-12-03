Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.6241. Approximately 77,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

