Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.4775 and last traded at $258.4775. 80 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.8499.

Thales Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

