Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.58. Approximately 740,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,758,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, Benchmark raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$554.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.68 million for the quarter. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

