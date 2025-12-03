First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 24,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 51,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,152,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 241.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

