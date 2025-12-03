InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 30% – Should You Buy?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 103,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 148,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

