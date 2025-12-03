Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 26.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 741,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

