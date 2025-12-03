Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 5,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,329.81. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $368,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $423,750.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ CORT traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 724,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.19%.Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 128.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

