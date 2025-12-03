Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $1,590,400.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $1,590,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,526.08. This trade represents a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,479,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. 724,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.19%.Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

