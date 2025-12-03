Head to Head Comparison: Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synergy CHC has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.20% 36.39% 4.45% Synergy CHC 7.77% -19.51% 14.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Synergy CHC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.12 $958.60 million $1.69 10.61 Synergy CHC $34.83 million 0.60 $2.12 million $0.29 6.36

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Albertsons Companies and Synergy CHC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 5 10 0 2.56 Synergy CHC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Synergy CHC has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 360.70%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

